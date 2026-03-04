La Grange League of Women Voters offers election guide

Ahead of the primary elections, the L eague of Women Voters of the La Grange Area is providing a nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.

This one-stop shop for election information provides La Grange-area voters with simple, accessible tools to navigate the voting process.

VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

With resources available in both English and Spanish, VOTE411 helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place and more.