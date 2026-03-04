DuPage Regional Office of Education to host job fair April 9

The DuPage Regional Office of Education (ROE) will host its first education-focused job fair to connect job seekers with career opportunities in DuPage County schools.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 9 at the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton. Registration is now open.

The job fair will bring together hiring representatives from school districts across DuPage County to meet individuals interested in making a difference in education. The event will showcase diverse career pathways and give attendees a chance to see how their skills can support student success.

“Schools thrive when staffed by passionate, dedicated professionals,” said Amber Quirk, regional superintendent of schools for DuPage County. “With the ongoing teacher shortage leaving many districts with critical vacancies, the Powering Success job fair is one way we are stepping up to support our schools.”

A wide range of positions will be represented, including:

Certified staff such as PreK–12 teachers, special education professionals, multilingual educators and behavior interventionists

Support staff including paraprofessionals, substitutes front office staff and cafeteria staff

Related services positions such as school nurses, psychologists, social workers and occupational, physical, and speech therapists

The event is open to individuals at all stages of their careers, from recent graduates to experienced professionals seeking new opportunities in education. Registration is free. Walk-ins are also welcome.