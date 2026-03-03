Nazareth Academy to highlight immigration during Lenten project

In cooperation with the Sisters of St. Joseph and its sister schools in Cleveland and Baton Rouge, Nazareth Academy students are embracing and lifting up the congregation’s mission of unity and care for neighbors without distinction by bringing the topic of immigration to the forefront during Lent.

“Immigration is a very hot topic right now with everything that is happening in our communities, and we must have the courage to talk about it,” Nereida McGrath, chairwoman of the Nazareth theology department, said in a news release.

“At Nazareth Academy, we are given the support we need to talk about these difficult topics and share our personal stories. As a school community that values kindness, peace, equality, love, inclusion, hope and diversity, we must find a way to talk about these difficult topics in a respectful manner.”

With an integrative approach that includes awareness, education, prayer and personal reflection, Nazareth students and faculty will encourage engagement in the classroom, club activities and through schoolwide events.

Nazareth, St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge and Saint Joseph Academy in Cleveland will each chose specific countries of origin. Students will research and create presentation materials, including prayers and informational slides, to share among the schools.

Inspired by flowers and writing native to the countries of origin, art students will create a growing display of artwork to reflect the beauty and diversity of immigrants in America over the Lenten season.

Student clubs, including the liturgy planning team, Roadrunner club and the anti-bullying task force will create a campus display of cultural information, immigration information and quotes from Catholic leaders.

A prayer service in Alexine Chapel will be held March 12 inspired by the statements from the Catholic Church on immigration.

On March 26, a panel discussion will be held featuring CSJ sisters who have worked in border communities or who work with immigrant communities.

“As we partnered with our sister schools and we started to dream about what this project would be, we realized there were a lot of different ways to engage our prospective communities in this topic,” Katie McKeon, a member of theology faculty, said in a statement.

“I loved the idea that this was cross-disciplinary, inclusive of different clubs and an opportunity for our students to engage with the sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph. I hope that the Nazareth community will see the importance of engaging in global solidarity with our brothers and sisters around the world. I think it is imperative that our students understand that their voices matter and that they have the power to make the world a more beautiful and inclusive place.”

Students believe the activities will result in a broader understanding of the issues surrounding immigration.

“I chose to be part of this immigration project because I wanted to share my experience and my family’s experience with immigration,” Giovanni Hill of La Grange Park. “I want to show fellow students that this issue affects your peers, and I’ve wanted to share my experience and emotions with others.”

“Our school’s foundational partnership with the Congregation of Saint Joseph aligns this project perfectly with Nazareth’s mission,” said Greta Sznewajs of La Grange.

“The sisters’ message of “loving the dear neighbor without distinction” is the basis of how students here are learning about immigration. By providing safe spaces for students to express their feelings and dispel prejudice and stereotypes, Nazareth’s administration and the Sisters of St. Joseph are encouraging growth, dialogue, and understanding."