La Grange’s ‘vibrant and diverse food scene’ on display during Restaurant Week

The pizza ovens will be cooking at Wooden Paddle during La Grange Restaurant Week. The restaurant, 23 Calendar Ave., is one of more than 20 restaurants to participate in the event. (Courtesy Wooden Paddle)

Restaurant Week is underway in La Grange.

Twenty one eateries are participating in the village’s signature culinary event, which is sponsored by the village and the La Grange Business Association (LGBA).

The event runs through March 8, and this year’s celebration invites residents and visitors to explore the village’s vibrant and diverse food scene through exclusive menus and special pricing, according to a news release.

Seafood, chops and a wide selection of appetizers are on the menu at Marco’s Kitchen, 26 S. La Grange Road, a participant in La Grange Restaurant Week. (Photo Barry Brecheisen)

The idea is simple. Participating restaurants get the opportunity to serve some of their signature dishes to new customers, who, in turn, are exposed the village’s wide variety of eateries. The hope, of course, is that they’ll make La Grange restaurants destination dining while also patronizing other community businesses and events.

La Grange boasts more than three food service establishments for every 1,000 residents, and is a leading culinary destination featuring restaurants that serve a variety of fares including Japanese, Italian, Chinese, barbeque and contemporary American cuisine.

“This year, we’re focusing on the experience of dining out as a way to beat the winter blues,” LGBA Director Dan Mulka said in a statement. “We’re giving foodies a front-row seat to the culinary artistry happening right here in our backyard. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or visiting for the first time, there is something truly special on the menu for you this year.”

The CDK burger at fourteensixteen is one of several selections on the menu. The restaurant, 1416 Calendar St., is participating in La Grange Restaurant Week. (Courtesy fourteensixteen)

Another village official pointed out the importance of the village’s culinary community.

“Our local restaurants are the pride of this village. Restaurant Week is the perfect time to celebrate the creativity and talent that sets La Grange apart,” La Grange President Mark Kuchler said in a release.“ We encourage everyone to come out, support our local business owners, and perhaps discover a new favorite dining destination along the way.”

Restaurants participating in the weeklong event are:

Aodake Ramen

Barrel House Social

Billy Bricks

Blackberry Market

Cold Stone Creamery

fourteensixteen

GP Italiano

Kama Bistro

La Mom Kitchen

mána

Marco’s Kitchen

Milk Money Brewing

Milkstop Cafe

Nonna’s Goodlife Pizza

Prasino

Q BBQ

Santiago’s Restaurant

Steak & Vine

Wooden Paddle

Woow Japanese Restaurant

Sushi Ukai

For more information including the specials participating restaurants are offering, visit https://lgba.com/la-grange-restaurant-week/.