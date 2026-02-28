La Grange’s ‘vibrant and diverse food scene’ on display during Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is underway in La Grange.
Twenty one eateries are participating in the village’s signature culinary event, which is sponsored by the village and the La Grange Business Association (LGBA).
The event runs through March 8, and this year’s celebration invites residents and visitors to explore the village’s vibrant and diverse food scene through exclusive menus and special pricing, according to a news release.
The idea is simple. Participating restaurants get the opportunity to serve some of their signature dishes to new customers, who, in turn, are exposed the village’s wide variety of eateries. The hope, of course, is that they’ll make La Grange restaurants destination dining while also patronizing other community businesses and events.
La Grange boasts more than three food service establishments for every 1,000 residents, and is a leading culinary destination featuring restaurants that serve a variety of fares including Japanese, Italian, Chinese, barbeque and contemporary American cuisine.
“This year, we’re focusing on the experience of dining out as a way to beat the winter blues,” LGBA Director Dan Mulka said in a statement. “We’re giving foodies a front-row seat to the culinary artistry happening right here in our backyard. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or visiting for the first time, there is something truly special on the menu for you this year.”
Another village official pointed out the importance of the village’s culinary community.
“Our local restaurants are the pride of this village. Restaurant Week is the perfect time to celebrate the creativity and talent that sets La Grange apart,” La Grange President Mark Kuchler said in a release.“ We encourage everyone to come out, support our local business owners, and perhaps discover a new favorite dining destination along the way.”
Restaurants participating in the weeklong event are:
- Aodake Ramen
- Barrel House Social
- Billy Bricks
- Blackberry Market
- Cold Stone Creamery
- fourteensixteen
- GP Italiano
- Kama Bistro
- La Mom Kitchen
- mána
- Marco’s Kitchen
- Milk Money Brewing
- Milkstop Cafe
- Nonna’s Goodlife Pizza
- Prasino
- Q BBQ
- Santiago’s Restaurant
- Steak & Vine
- Wooden Paddle
- Woow Japanese Restaurant
- Sushi Ukai
For more information including the specials participating restaurants are offering, visit https://lgba.com/la-grange-restaurant-week/.