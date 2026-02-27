Shaw Local

Nazareth to present ‘Shrek the Musical’ March 27-29

(Courtesy Nazareth Academy)

By Shaw Local News Network

Nazareth Academy invites audiences to laugh, cheer and be swept away by the magical world of Shrek the Musical.

Based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit film, this musical extravaganza brings everyone’s favorite ogre to the stage in a hilarious and heartwarming story that’s perfect for audiences of all ages.

Performance dates are 7 p.m. March 27, 2 and 7 p.m. March 28 and 2 p.m. March 29.

Tickets will go on sale for the public March 2 via Nazareth’s website at www.nazarethacademy.com. All seating is reserved. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 student/senior.

