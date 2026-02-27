Nazareth to present ‘Shrek the Musical’ March 27-29

Nazareth Academy invites audiences to laugh, cheer and be swept away by the magical world of Shrek the Musical.

Based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit film, this musical extravaganza brings everyone’s favorite ogre to the stage in a hilarious and heartwarming story that’s perfect for audiences of all ages.

Performance dates are 7 p.m. March 27, 2 and 7 p.m. March 28 and 2 p.m. March 29.

Tickets will go on sale for the public March 2 via Nazareth’s website at www.nazarethacademy.com. All seating is reserved. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 student/senior.