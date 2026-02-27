Nazareth senior named National Merit Scholarship finalist

Nazareth Academy senior Sam Wilda of Western Springs has been named a National Merit Scholarship (NMS) finaslist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Wilda is among the top 1% of U.S. high school seniors, including the highest-scoring entrants in each state. By qualifying as an NMS Finalist, he will now be considered for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $30 million.

The 2024 Preliminary SAT (PSAT) served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 % of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

In addition to his outstanding academic work at Nazareth Academy, Wilda is a gifted student-athlete, school record holder and IHSA state qualifier with the school’s boys golf program. He is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta and has his sights set on pursuing a business degree after high school graduation.