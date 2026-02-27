Glenbard South girls basketball wins sectional title: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Glenbard South 43, Aurora Central Catholic 36

Rheayanna Ferguson and Jamie Mizwicki each scored 10 points for the Raiders (29-4) in the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional final.

Trinity 39, Fenwick 36

Avani Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars (16-16) in the Class 3A Trinity Sectional final. Jazmyn Ratliff’s 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left gave Trinity (24-10) its first sectional title since 2016.

Trinity and Glenbard South play in Monday’s supersectional at Concordia University.