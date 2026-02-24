LT pom poms team wins first state trophy

Lyons Township High School’s pom poms team has made program history, earning its first state trophy with a second place finish in the 3A Division at the IHSA Competitive Dance state finals.

This milestone marks the first state trophy in the history of the LTHS poms program and represents a tremendous achievement for the athletes and coaching staff.

Following its historic state finish, the team traveled to compete at the prestigious National Dance Team Championship, where the team continued to showcase their talent at the national level.

The team placed fifth in the nation in the jazz finals and earned an eleventh place national finish in the game day routine category.