Missing Downers Grove man found dead in Woodridge retention pond: police

A Downers Grove man missing since Jan. 9 was found dead Friday afternoon in a retention pond in Woodridge, authorities said.

Mark Sadelski, 47, was found at about 3:22 p.m. by Downers Grove and Woodridge police along with the Darien-Woodridge Fire Department in a retention pond in the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue, according to a Downers Grove police news release.

The official cause of death will be determined by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office, and the case remains under investigation.

Police believe Sadelski walked away from his residence near 71st Street and Woodward Avenue in Downers Grove. He had a condition that placed him in danger, police said.

On Jan. 20, a Downers Grove police found an item of clothing adjacent to the retention pond. The following day, authorities searched the pond using underwater technology. The search did not yield any results and was suspended due to icy conditions.