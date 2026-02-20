Police: False threat against Wheaton school considered ‘swatting’ call

Wheaton police are investigating an apparent “swatting” call that brought a law enforcement presence to Wheaton North High School Friday.

Authorities lifted a “secure and teach” mode at Wheaton North and nearby schools in Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 at about 1:30 p.m. Police determined there was no threat to the schools or community, according to a city notice.

Police were dispatched to the high school at about 9:30 a.m. in response to an alleged threat of violence made by phone to 911 indicating a person was coming to the school with weapons.

Wheaton police and numerous other law enforcement agencies immediately responded to the area to secure the building and conduct a systematic search of the school.

Police found no evidence of a safety threat and are classifying the call as a case of “swatting,” a false threat intended to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular location.

Police will continue to investigate.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260220/education/wheaton-school-placed-on-secure-and-teach-mode/