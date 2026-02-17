Glen House Food Pantry to host hoops fundraising tournament Feb. 25

The Glen House Food Pantry has a full slate of activities planned for Hunger Action Month in September to engage the community in solutions to help solve food insecurity. (Image provided by Glen House Food Pantry)

The inaugural Junior Board of the Glen House Food Pantry is hosting its first fundraising event.

The Hoops for Hunger basketball tournament will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at at Glenbard South High School, 23W200 Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn.

Teams of students from Glenbard South and Glenbard West will compete with the winning team playing in the championship against teachers from both schools.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased in advance at https://www.glenhousefoodpantry.org/ or at the door.

Students are admitted free with a school ID. All proceeds benefit the Glen House Food Pantry in its goal to Make Hunger History. Glenbard South and Glenbard West are also competing to collect the most donations of food in a weeklong food drive at both schools.

The Junior Board consists of students from Glenbard West, Glenbard South and Wheaton North high schools.

The Glen House Food Pantry provides essential groceries and support to people at risk of hunger through a collaboration of local churches and the broader community.

The pantry’s services are available to neighbors who live, work, or attend school in DuPage County. In 2025, the pantry distributed nearly one million pounds of groceries to more than 9,500 neighbors, a 9 percent increase over 2024. Half of those served were children.

Located at 55 N. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, the pantry was founded in 1979 and is a registered 501(c)(3) organization, funded through grants and donations. For more information visit www.GlenHousePantry.org or call 630-469-8668.