Deadline for Elmhurst AAUW’s scholarships is April 3

The American Association of University Women Elmhurst Area Branch is accepting applications for three $3,500 scholarships for women in need of financial assistance to continue their education at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 3. AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity through research, education and advocacy.

To be eligible, women must be 23 or older and residents of Elmhurst, Addison, Bensenville, Berkeley, Northlake, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace or Villa Park.

Applicants must have already completed 12 credit hours at an accredited community or undergraduate college or university. Applicants may be full or part time students.

For an application and/or more information, visit https://elmhurstarea-il.aauw.net/scholarship/apply. Call 630-207-4851 after your application is submitted to confirm receipt.