Montini senior receives Congressional nominations to Navel, Air Force academies

Montini Catholic High School senior Eleanor Neal of Lombard has receiving Congressional nominations to both the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Neal is honored to be considered for two of the nation’s most prestigious service academies and looks forward to pursuing opportunities and a future career in the United States military following her graduation from Montini Catholic in May.

She earned her Congressional nomination from U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Downers Grove) after completing a highly competitive, months-long selection process that included written essays, interviews, review boards and selection committees.

“Your achievements are impressive, and you are well-deserving of these nominations,” Casten said in his letter to Neal upon nomination recommendation from his Service Academy Nomination Review Board. “You have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, scholastic achievement and a strong desire to serve our nation.”

“My family has a long connection to the Armed Forces, with most of my grandparents having served,” said Neal in a news release. “Service has always been an important part of my life.”

Commitment to service runs deep in Neal’s family. Her grandmother dedicated 30 years as a nurse with the Veterans Administration, and her brother, Maxwell, is a Montini Catholic 2025 alumnus currently attending the United States Military Academy.

A nomination does not guarantee official appointment. Final decisions are made by Feach academy’s admissions board. However, Neal is grateful for the opportunity and recognition this nomination represents.

“It is a very nice honor and an important part of this journey,” said Neal, a graduate of St. Pius X Parish School in Lombard.

“Eleanor’s Congressional nominations are a remarkable achievement and a reflection of her academic excellence, leadership and commitment to service,” said Montini Principal Chris Tiritilli. “She exemplifies the values we strive to instill in our students and we are incredibly proud of her.”