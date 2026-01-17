Michael Nee’s 22 points power Glenbard East win: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Glenbard East 63, South Elgin 45

Michael Nee scored 22 points - his fifth straight 20-point game - Jacob Marynowski added 13 and Keenan House and Danny Snyder each had 10 for the Rams (18-2, 8-0 Upstate Eight).

Glenbard South 61, Ridgewood 50

Johnathan Hadley scored 16 points, Sean Reese 12 and Mason Fort 11 for the Raiders (15-6, 4-2 Upstate Eight Conference).

Riverside-Brookfield 66, West Chicago 32

Cameron Mercer scored 12 points and Colin Cimino and Noah Van Tholen each added 11 for the Bulldogs (13-5, 6-1 Upstate Eight).

IC Catholic Prep 55, St. Francis de Sales 49

Donnel Sallis scored 13 points and Noah Valadez 11 for the Knights (11-8, 3-2).

Benet 53, St. Patrick 43

The Redwings (20-1, 3-0) picked up the East Suburban Catholic Conference road win.

Willowbrook 80, Addison Trail 67

OJ Powell scored 21 points and Jaylen Griffin 14 for the Warriors (8-12, 1-4) in a win over their district rival.

Downers Grove South 72, Proviso East 46

The Mustangs (13-5, 5-0) rolled in the West Suburban Gold.

St. Ignatius 60, St. Francis 40

The Spartans fell on the road. Carter Clark and Jack Bratthauer each scored eight.