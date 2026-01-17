Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
My Suburban Life

Michael Nee’s 22 points power Glenbard East win: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Glenbard East logo

Glenbard East logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Glenbard East 63, South Elgin 45

Michael Nee scored 22 points - his fifth straight 20-point game - Jacob Marynowski added 13 and Keenan House and Danny Snyder each had 10 for the Rams (18-2, 8-0 Upstate Eight).

Glenbard South 61, Ridgewood 50

Johnathan Hadley scored 16 points, Sean Reese 12 and Mason Fort 11 for the Raiders (15-6, 4-2 Upstate Eight Conference).

Riverside-Brookfield 66, West Chicago 32

Cameron Mercer scored 12 points and Colin Cimino and Noah Van Tholen each added 11 for the Bulldogs (13-5, 6-1 Upstate Eight).

IC Catholic Prep 55, St. Francis de Sales 49

Donnel Sallis scored 13 points and Noah Valadez 11 for the Knights (11-8, 3-2).

Benet 53, St. Patrick 43

The Redwings (20-1, 3-0) picked up the East Suburban Catholic Conference road win.

Willowbrook 80, Addison Trail 67

OJ Powell scored 21 points and Jaylen Griffin 14 for the Warriors (8-12, 1-4) in a win over their district rival.

Downers Grove South 72, Proviso East 46

The Mustangs (13-5, 5-0) rolled in the West Suburban Gold.

St. Ignatius 60, St. Francis 40

The Spartans fell on the road. Carter Clark and Jack Bratthauer each scored eight.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesGlenbard South PrepsGlenbard East Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.