Lombard’s Outreach House to expand food collection work with monetary award

The Outreach House in Lombard is the recipient of a CIF Capacity Builder Award to improve and expand donated food collection infrastructure (Courtesy The Outreach House)

The Outreach House, a Lombard nonprofit that provides food, clothing, diapers and emergency utility assistance to the community, has been chosen as a partner in Endeavor Health’s 2026 Community Investment Fund (CIF).

This year, the Outreach House is the recipient of a CIF Capacity Builder Award in the amount of $115,495 to improve and expand donated food collection infrastructure, as well as develop a strategic marketing playbook.

Both projects will ensure that The Outreach House continues to be a reliable resource to the community.

“Endeavor Health is a wonderful partner to so many nonprofits in our community,” said Catherine Lynott, executive director of The Outreach House, said in a news release. “We are so grateful to be selected for this generous grant, which will support our vision of assisting local individuals and families as we continue to respond to the needs of those we serve with compassion and dignity.”

Endeavor Health selected The Outreach House as one of nine new Capacity Builder recipients and 42 current partners across Chicagoland to collaborate on community health needs related to behavioral health, food and housing insecurity, access to care and careers in healthcare.

“Endeavor Health is here every day to support the health and well-being of our patients and their families,” Kristen Murtos, chief innovation and transformation officer of Endeavor Health, said in the release. “Through our Community Investment Fund, we’re collaborating with local organizations that people know and trust — helping them remove barriers to care, meet immediate needs and create long-term solutions that help individuals and families thrive.”

The Outreach House will use this investment to acquire a second cargo van to substantially boost its capacity to collect food donations.

Currently, the organization picks up donated food from the Northern Illinois Food Bank twice a week and makes 37 trips to 19 retailers and distributors weekly to ensure the food pantry is stocked with fresh produce, protein, dairy and nutritious shelf-stable items.

This second van will allow the organization to collect more than one donation at a time and return to the food pantry quicker, allowing them to distribute a higher volume of food to the 2,000 adults and children served each week.

Having seen significant growth over the past three years, The Outreach House recognizes the need for a robust communications strategy. Through the partnership with Endeavor Health, the organization will hire a consultant to develop a marketing and external communications plan.

This strategy will improve communications among all key stakeholders - guests, volunteers, supporters and donors and will expand their reach throughout the community.

For more information about The Outreach House and its efforts in addressing local food insecurity, visit www.theoutreachhouse.org. To learn more about Endeavor Health’s Community Investment Fund, visit endeavorhealth.org/cif.