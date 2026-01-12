Climate change the subject of La Grange Area League of Women Voters’ Feb. 12 meeting

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will present the program “Debra Shore Looks at Climate Change in the Great Lake Region” in partnership with the LaGrange Public Library.

The program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the La Grange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave., LaGrange.

With a focus on conservation, clean air and water and social justice, Shore has been one of the Midwest’s leading environmental protection advocates for more than 30 years.

She helped to found the Friends of the Forest Preserves in 1996, served as a commissioner on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District from 2006-2021, and most recently was appointed to be the Regional Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5 by President Biden in 2021, where she served until 2025.

Shore will look at how climate change has impacted our region over the years including the Great Lakes, drinking water, lead lines, flooding and what people can do to contribute to a healthier life and healthier planet.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested, using the following link:

https://lagrange.librarycalendar.com/event/climate-change-great-lakes-region-16867

For more information, email the League at league@lagrangearealwv.org, or visit its website at www.lagrangearealwv.org