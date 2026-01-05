Nazareth Parent Speaker Series to continue in 2026

Nazareth Academy’s 2025-26 Parent Speaker Series will continue in 2026 with speakers known for their work with families and adolescents who will address topics that are both relevant and practical.

Presentations will be held via Zoom. They are free and open to the public, but require advance registration.

For more information and to register, visit www.nazarethacademy.com under the Student/Parent tab.

On Feb. 3, Ferney Ramirez will present the Spanish language session, “Super powers, Like Teaching Your Children” at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Reality shows us that the concept of happiness that prevailed before—based on power, wealth, and fame—no longer holds true. Today we see wealthy people struggling with drug addictions, famous people battling depression and anorexia, and politicians consumed by hatred. Clearly, this is not synonymous with mental health and happiness. Today’s parents must understand that for there to be changes in society, we need to change the way we educate our children, and this includes instilling the values ​​that the world is desperately calling for. In this workshop, we will reflect on this and how to achieve it before our children grow up.

On March 11, Ken Ginsburg will present “Lighthouse Parenting: Loving and Parenting for a Lifelong Bond.”

The presentation begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information about the program, contact Cathy Kokontis, Nazareth Academy Student Assistance Program Director, at 708-387-8535 or Ckokontis@nazarethacademy.com.