Author to discuss bison and Illinois tall grass prairie at Lombard Garden Club meeting

Master gardener Cindy Crosby will speak on “Bison Tales and Tall Grass Trails” at the Jan. 23 meeting on the Lombard Garden Club.

The meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. at at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.

Crosby, a natural history writer, will explain how Illinois’ original garden, the tallgrass prairie, has been shaped by bison. Learn how these large mammals are being restored to Illinois prairies and discover the ways bison have been portrayed in music, literature, art and popular culture as you view images of these fascinating creatures.

Crosby is the author or contributor to more than 20 books including “Chasing Dragonflies and The Tallgrass Prairie: an Introduction.”

She gives natural history programs for the Morton Arboretum, the Sierra Club and Wild Ones, among others. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a master’s degree in natural resources.