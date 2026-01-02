Glen Ellyn Park District to host food, blood drives in January

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host two community donation drives in January 2026 at Ackerman SFC (800 St. Charles Road) to support local food pantry and blood donation needs.

A food drive will take place Jan. 15 to 22 during regular business hours. Donations will benefit the Glen House Food Pantry, which supports individuals and families in the community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and toiletries. A full list of the pantry’s current needs is available on their website at www.glenhousefoodpantry.org.

A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. Community members are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance online at https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11628327.