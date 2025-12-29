Westmont Environmental Sustainability Committee to meet Jan. 5

The Westmont Environmental Improvement Committee will host its first meeting of the new year at 5:30 p.m Jan. 5 at the Westmont Public Library, 428 N. Cass Ave.

The meeting will feature Environmental Sustainability Coordinator Jason Michnick, who will talk about native landscaping, community sustainability pledge programs, solid waste collection programs and more.

“In 2026, we plan to continue our effort to schedule guest speakers who will provide information regarding a wide range of environmental topics,” said EIC Committee Chairman Bruce Barker. “Speaker topics will include recycling best practices, native plants, community solar power programs, dark sky initiatives and more. The (committee) typically meets on the first Monday of each month at the library. We invite the public to join us as we advocate for all things green in Westmont.”

For additional information regarding the EIC, contact Communications Director/EIC Liaison Larry McIntyre at communications@westmont.il.gov.