Glenbard East boys basketball rolls into Jack Tosh quarterfinals: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Glenbard East 67, Stagg 31

Michael Nee scored 21 points, Danny Snyder 17 and the Rams broke a tournament record for steals with 18 in rolling into Monday’s quarterfinals at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Metamora 76, Glenbard West 68 (OT)

Josh Abushanab scored 28 points, Chase Cavan 10 and Brady Johnson and Jacob Harvanek nine for the Hilltoppers in the second round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Glenbard West’s Bennett Kammes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime before Metamora prevailed.

St. Ignatius 57, Downers Grove South 55

Linus Kasperiunas scored 14 points and Adam Flowers added 11 for the Mustangs in the second round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Glenbard North 55, Lemont 50

Ryan Crane scored 17 points and Zane Schneider and Julian Overton nine for Lemont in the second-round loss at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Batavia 64, Riverside-Brookfield 45

Joe Reid scored 23 points and Evan Blankenship for Batavia in its second-round win at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Cameron Mercer scored 17 points for R-B.

York 60, Andrew 47

Joseph Lubbe poured in 26 points for York in a consolation bracket game at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Fenwick 68, South Elgin 63

Raphael Stewart scored 12 points and Jimmy Watts and Jake Thies 11 for the Friars in a consolation bracket win at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Conant 39, St. Francis 35

Tanner Hozian scored 17 points for St. Francis in a consolation bracket loss at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

ICCP/Westmont Christmas Classic

IC Catholic Prep 47, Taft 47 (suspended after 4OT)

The Knights’ game with Taft was suspended after four overtimes until Monday afternoon due to a scheduled Saturday church service below the gym.

Girls Basketball

Bill Neibch Holiday Classic

Waubonsie Valley 70, Glenbrook South 40

Arianna Garcia-Evans scored 17 points, and Maya Pereda added 17 as the Warriors won their third consecutive tournament championship at Wheaton North.

Downers Grove North 28, Hinsdale Central 15

Campbell Thulin scored 12 points and Elizabeth Murphy nine as the Trojans won the third-place game at Wheaton North.