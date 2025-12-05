Lyons Township HS completes South Campus construction projects

Lyons Township High School has completed its South Campus construction projects, highlighted by a brand-new cafeteria/commons and state-of-the-art music rooms.

These facilities are part of District 204’s Groundwork for a Brighter Future capital improvement plan, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to modernizing learning environments for students.

The Groundwork for a Brighter Future initiative is a multi-year effort to upgrade both LTHS campuses.

Phase I of the plan involves approximately $33 million in renovations at the South Campus focused on enhancing academic, social and extracurricular spaces.

The district partnered with DLA Architects Ltd. and Happ Builders to build the vision to life and represent an investment in learning, connection and community for years to come.

As a result of the community engagement process in 2022 and the facilities and mechanical assessment completed from 2019-221, the district identified the broad objectives for future facilities projects.

A newly constructed cafeteria and commons area at South Campus offer a modern, flexible gathering space for students. This renovation not only improves daily dining but also provides a collaborative space for students to socialize, study and engage in school life.

In addition to the commons, the project includes renovated and expanded music rooms. These purpose-built spaces are designed to support a wide range of musical activities from individual practice to ensemble performance fostering creativity and collaboration in LTHS’s robust music program.