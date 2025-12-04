Registration for Light Up Wheaton decorating contest ends Dec. 11

The city of Wheaton and Wheaton Park District will again present the annual Light Up Wheaton holiday decorating contest.

All Wheaton residents, businesses, houses of worship and community organizations are invited to participate in this free, friendly competition. All themes and holidays welcome.

Registration is open through Dec. 11.

All registered participants must submit a photo of their entry [along with address] by noon on Dec. 11 to be considered for awards. Photos and addresses will be shared on the city of Wheaton and Wheaton Park District Facebook pages for residents looking to drive by and enjoy the decorations in person.

Awards will be given in three categories: Most Creative, Mayor’s Choice and People’s Choice.Judging will take place from Dec. 12 through 17.

For the Most Creative and Mayor’s Choice categories, judges will observe houses from 6 to 9 p.m. daily during this time. Photos of entries shared on the city and park district Facebook pages will be voted on by the public for the People’s Choice award. Winners will be announced Dec. 18 via social media and email.

All winners will receive a commemorative prize and $100 in local gift cards. To be eligible, participants must be located within Wheaton city limits and/or Wheaton Park District boundaries as well as decorate their homes/businesses themselves [homes/businesses that are professionally decorated can be registered but will not be eligible to win].

To recognize the efforts of new participants, winners from 2024 are not eligible to receive awards in 2025, but they are still encouraged to participate.

For more information and to register, visit wheatonparkdistrict.com/LightUpWheaton. For questions, emaillcali@wheatonparks.org.