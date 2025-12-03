Glenbard East gets complete team effort in high-scoring victory over St. Charles North

Glenbard East's Danny Snyder looks for room to drive to the basket against St. Charles North Tuesday Dec.2,2025 in Lombard. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Danny Snyder knows just how potent the Glenbard East offense can be.

The Rams have already proven it against opponents in the district, winning the District 87 Tournament with wins over each of the other three Glenbard schools.

And coming into their first home game of the season against a St. Charles North team that also found success against a district rival, Snyder knew it was going to be an “all hands on deck” type of night.

“We always talk about our team being unselfish, and we’ve got a team that always wants to share the ball,” Snyder said. “We’ve got a lot of great players, so I knew we need to get everyone touches.”

The Rams showed just how unselfish they were Tuesday night, having four of their five starters finish with double-digit points to come out with a 78-63 victory over the North Stars.

“It was just two good teams out there, and we saw a lot of shots being made out there,” Glenbard East coach Eric Kelly said. “A lot of good offense, not a lot of defense.”

Glenbard East's Michael Nee dribbles the ball up court against St. Charles North on Tuesday Dec.2,2025 in Lombard. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

It was an all-around complete night for the senior guard, who finished with 14 points to go alongside seven rebounds and eight assists. Senior and South Dakota commit Michael Nee carried a similar line, scoring 15 points off of five 3-pointers while adding four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“We preach sharing the sugar, because if everybody shares then everybody eats,” Kelly said. “Both of those guys are in their fourth years up, so they know what it takes to win, and what it takes is being unselfish and involving your teammates.”

Senior Jacob Marykowski was on the receiving end of a lot of those assists, tallying 18 points on the night in the paint, with 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Sam Walton also added 12 points in the post.

Glenbard East's Jacob Marynowski puts up a jumper against St. Charles North on Tuesday Dec.2,2025 in Lombard. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

“Our coach really emphasizes scoring in the post, especially me since I’m undersized,” said Marykowski, a 6-foot-3 forward. “It’s harder for me to get down there, but I was just trying to get down there, and everyone was looking for me since I was wide open a lot of the time.”

It was that play that led the Rams to scoring 20 or more points in each of the final three quarters, a pace that the North Stars (1-4) just couldn’t keep up with.

“We just couldn’t stop them on defense,” North Stars coach Tom Poulin said. “We didn’t execute what we wanted to on defense and we let them get hot, and this is a tough team to play catchup with.”

St. Charles North's EJ Mondesir shoots a three pointer against Glenbard East Tuesday Dec.2,2025 in Lombard. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Despite entering the final quarter down 58-38, the North Stars never let up momentum in the final frame, putting up 25 points in the quarter before the final buzzer went off.

“These guys fought and never allowed them to runaway and hide,” Poulin said. “They never quit and played to the final buzzer. We’ve got work to do, but this group is going to keep growing.”

Senior EJ Mondesir led the scoring for the North Stars, putting up 19 points off of 80% shooting (8-of-10). He also added eight rebounds on the night. Senior Besnik Memedowski added 12 points and Caleb Trent had eight, with both coming off the bench

“He (Mondesir) has come in and done whatever we’ve asked so far,” Poulin said. “He’s knocking the rust off after football season, but he kind of epitomizes what this team really is. It’s a team that’s going to grow and continue to get better as the season goes along. We just have some guys that are young or haven’t been in the gym, and I expect that a lot of these guys are going to have that growth.”