Westmont’s holiday celebration begins Friday with ‘Snow Much Fun’

Westmont will celebrate kick off its holiday activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 with Snow Much Fun.

Celebrate the frosty spirit of winter by participating in a variety of free activities in downtown Westmont.

Enjoy some holiday cheer by taking selfies in Santa’s sleigh. Slide down the inflatable slide or take a mule-drawn wagon ride around the park.

Stroll along the pathway and be enchanted by all the twinkling lights on the community decorated Christmas trees. You can even make s’mores.

Take time to watch a dog sledding demonstration by Huskies of the Valley. This group of rescue dogs will demonstrate their strength, endurance and speed.

There will be a flurry of outdoor fun and games for everyone. Visit Santa inside the Gregg House Museum, 115 S Linden Ave. This year, the museum will celebrate the 60th anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Be sure to bundle up because this is an outdoor event.

On Dec. 6, ring in the holiday season at the village’s Holly Days Winter Festival.

Opening ceremonies are held at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Westmont with the Westmont High School choir. The Frosty & Friends Parade will step off at 5 p.m. and proceed down Cass Avenue from Chicago Avenue to Quincy Street.

Entertainment, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, downtown business open houses, treats and more will also be part of this festive, fun-filled night.