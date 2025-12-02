District 58 Education Foundation awards $33,000 in grants

The Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 is funding 17 teacher grants totaling more than $33,000 for the 2025-26 school year.

These grants will provide District 58 teachers and staff with resources to create engaging, hands-on learning experiences that directly benefit students.

“On behalf of District 58, I want to thank the Education Foundation for their continued partnership and generosity toward our teachers, staff, and students,” District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell said in a news release. “Our ongoing collaboration directly enhances classroom learning, and this year’s grants will bring innovative and impactful experiences to students across the district.”

Teachers and staff submitted their grant applications this fall, and the foundation’s grants committee conducted a thorough, blind review of all proposals. The selected projects demonstrate strong potential to enhance instruction through creative approaches and align with the district’s curriculum goals with measurable outcomes.

“For many years, the Education Foundation has been proud to support District 58 and its dedicated educators,” Anne Healy, chairwoman of the foundation’s teacher grants program, said in the release.

“This year, we challenged teachers and staff to think outside the box, and their grant proposals demonstrate thoughtful and engaging approaches to the classroom. We are thrilled to help turn these ideas into projects that will directly enrich students’ learning experiences.”

The following teachers received the grants:

Lauren Gryczewski, Hillcrest, “Bringing Life Skills Instruction to Life”

Katie Porter and Kerri Bartkowiak, Whittier, “Regulation Tools”

Kate Blackburn, Kingsley, “Language Therapy Advance Foundations”

Nicole Kollintzas, Indian Trail, “Enhancing Engagement and Learning through Interactive Whiteboard Technology for Students with Autism”

Laura Velinske, Hillcrest, “Sensory & Classroom Equipment”

Ana Guihan, El Sierra, Writing Curriculum Books in Spanish”

Janet Hecht and Eareen Yambao, O’Neill, “Building a Choral Library for Independent Learning and Practice”

Stephanie Potter, Janet Hecht, Christine Karninski and Evangeline Smith, O’Neill, “O’Neill Middle School: Stage Curtain”

Brooke Campbell, Lester, “Speech in Motion: A Multisensory, Flexible Learning Space”

Sandi Hudecek, Highland, “Leveling the Playing Field - It’s Recess for All!”

Christine Kaminski, O’Neill, “Tenor Saxophone for Band”

Katrina Shenton and Bradley Kirby, Belle Aire, “Developing 21st Century Skills in the Music Classroom through the Orff Approach”

Liz Sevilla, Fairmount/Kingsley/Henry Puffer, “Developing Higher Order Music Skills through the Orff Approach”

Colleen Brejcha, Fairmount, “The Eyes Have It: Cow Eye Dissection”

Sarah Chrapkiewicz, Lester, “Touch, Move, Learn: Interactive Technology for Today’s PE Classroom”

Lily Ortega, Indian Trail, “Breaking Barriers: Empowering Multilingual Students with Translation Tools”

Emma Grisamore, Pierce Downer, “Customizable Screen Free Technology”

This year’s teacher grant recipients will be recognized at a spring 2026 board of education meeting.

For more information on Downers Grove Grade School District 58, visit www.dg58.org, and for information on the Education Foundation of Downers Grove, visit www.58foundation.org.