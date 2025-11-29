Downers Grove North dominates third quarter to beat Lake Park to win Schaumburg tourney

Lake Park's Allison Gogola (13) goes to the hoop as Downers Grove North's Campbell Thulin (5) attempts to block her shot during the Schaumburg High School Lady Saxons Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 in Schaumburg. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Those who drew up the schedule for this year’s Schaumburg girls basketball Thanksgiving tournament couldn’t have done a better job than having Friday’s finale between the two teams who had gone through the six-team field undefeated at 4-0 in Lake Park and Downers Grove North.

Thanks to their ability to survive an early onslaught by Lake Park that had them trailing by 10 in the late stages of the first half, the Trojans put together a dominant third quarter that allowed them to gain control and never look back in earning an 37-30 win to capture the title.

“We got caught on our heels in the first half, (so) we talked at halftime about one possession at a time and having better (ones),” DGN coach Stephan Bolt said. “Offensively, we tried to space them out a little bit more and try to attack them. (They) were the first team we’ve seen with that kind of pressure and they’re very tough and physical, so it was a good test for us.”

After spotting the Lancers an 18-8 lead following a field goal from all-tourney selection Maggie Frank (7 points) with 74 seconds left in the first half, a pair of charity tosses by Trojan senior guard Ady Fanta, an all-tourney pick, pulled DGN within 18-10 at the break.

That’s when Downers North (5-0) turned the tide by going on a 16-2 tear in the third. The Trojans forced Lake Park into 1-of-9 shooting in the period from the floor as the Lancers committed 6 of 11 second half turnovers.

Moreover, it forced the game’s leading scorer in Lancers senior guard Allie Gogola (19 points, all-tourney honoree) to the bench after picking up fouls No. 3-4 in the third.

While on the offensive end of the floor, the Trojans caught fire as an Elizabeth Murphy free throw got things going followed by a triple from sophomore guard Caitlin Sandridge that closed the gap to 18-14.

After a Gogola basket made it 20-14, back-to-back baskets from Sandridge (team-high 11 points) and a feed from tourney MVP Campbell Thulin to Fanta (8 points) tied it up at 20.

Then, a steal and layup from freshman guard Eva Yerkovich gave the Trojans the lead for good (22-20) with 2:53 left in the period.

With DGN up 26-20, the struggles for Lake Park continued in the final stanza as outside of a Gogola hoop from a Laila Anderson feed that got them within 34-29 with 58 seconds remaining, the Lancers missed their other seven attempts.

In the meantime, the Trojans received a pair of key hoops inside from Murphy (10 points, 5 rebounds) that helped them maintain their advantage.

“They’ve helped me get to the point where I am in getting to be a better player and teammate,” Murphy said.

