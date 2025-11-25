Here is the 2025 Suburban Life All-Area boys soccer team

Downers Grove North's Oliver Davies (10) kicks on goal during soccer match between Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area soccer team.

Lyons senior Ryland Avants (Lyons Township High School. )

Ryland Avants, Lyons, senior, midfielder: Earned all-state accolades on the soccer pitch while also kicking for his high school’s football team. Scored 8 goals and chipped in with 5 assists for a 17-5-2 team.

Morton’s Alfredo Campos Nevarez (15) plays the ball during a soccer match against Downers Grove South at Morton High School in Berwyn. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Alfredo “Freddy” Campos, Morton, junior, midfielder: This all-state selection led the Mustangs to a 21-3-2 record and undefeated conference championship behind his 10 goals and 17 assists.

Downers Grove North senior Oliver Davies (Downers Grove North )

Oliver Davies, Downers Grove North, senior, forward: Scored 19 goals and distributed 7 assists for a 12-13-1 Trojans squad that only won four times the previous season. All-sectional.

Glenbard West junior Alex Ginder (Glenbard West Athletics )

Alex Ginder, Glenbard West, junior, forward: Led the Hilltoppers to their fifth straight Glenbard Cup. An absolute nuisance for opponents whether scoring (17 goals) or helping (20 assists) set up his teammates to find the back of the net.

Lemont junior Andrew Guzy (Lemont Athletics )

Andrew Guzy, Lemont, junior, forward: This all-state selection scored 19 goals for a 16-win squad. Also had 7 assists.

Timothy Christian senior Wes Hueber (Timothy Christin)

Wes Hueber, Timothy Christian, senior, defender: Received all-sectional accolades for a team that posted 8 shutouts and won 16 games. Scored twice and assisted a couple of goals for a team that outscored opponents, 91-34.

Lemont senior Adrian Lisowski (Lemont Athletics )

Adrian Lisowski, Lemont, senior, goalkeeper: Lemont only allowed 22 goals this season thanks to the leadership and stellar play from this all-state goalkeeper who posted 15 shutouts and had a 0.92 goal against average.

Glenbard West senior Diego Navarro (Glenbard West Athletics )

Diego Navarro-Saavedra, Glenbard West, senior, defender: This all-state selection was super dependable on ‘D’ as he appeared in all 27 games and helped the Hilltoppers win 19 of them, yielding just 21 goals overall and shutting out 11 teams.

Benet senior Sergio Polanco (Benet Athletics )

Sergio Polanco, Benet, senior, midfielder: This all-sectional selection scored 13 goals and had 5 assists for the Redwings who had 13 different scorers this fall.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Semin Razman

Semin Razman, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, forward: The second All-American in 56 years at the school scored 20 goals and had 5 assists in his swan song.. The All-Stater was the Golden Boot winner in the DuKane with 8 goals.

Fenwick senior Nate Sabatino (Fenwick Athleitc)

Nate Sabatino, Fenwick, senior, forward: Scored 15 goals and also had 3 assists for the Friars, earning all-sectional for a 14-win squad whose season ended in the super sectionals against De La Salle, the Class 2A state champs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Antonio Azzo, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder; Dominik Ballarin, Fenwick, senior, goalkeeper; Brendan Boyd, Nazareth, senior, defender; Charlie Cooper, Glenbard East, senior, defender; Junior Diaz, St. Francis, senior, midfielder; Brayden Dotson, Willowbrook, junior, forward; Adam Dubiel, Westmont, sophomore, defender/forward; Brennan Free, Downers Grove South, junior, midfielder; Dylan Jaczak, Lemont, senior, defender; Rocco Johnson, Wheaton North, junior, midfielder; P.J. Lehr, Glenbard South, senior, midfielder; Jake Lu, Hinsdale South, senior, forward; Ty Peboontom, Downers Grove North, junior, forward: Joe Ratcliffe, Lyons, senior, goalkeeper; Nick Reilly, Lyons, senior, forward; Alan Salgado, IC Prep, junior, forward; Ben Schroeder, Timothy, senior, midfielder; Quinn Stratton, York, senior, forward; Eros Valadez, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, goalkeeper; Nicolas Zaragoza, Morton, senior, defender.

