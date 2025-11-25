Here is the 2025 Suburban Life All-Area boys soccer team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area soccer team.
Ryland Avants, Lyons, senior, midfielder: Earned all-state accolades on the soccer pitch while also kicking for his high school’s football team. Scored 8 goals and chipped in with 5 assists for a 17-5-2 team.
Alfredo “Freddy” Campos, Morton, junior, midfielder: This all-state selection led the Mustangs to a 21-3-2 record and undefeated conference championship behind his 10 goals and 17 assists.
Oliver Davies, Downers Grove North, senior, forward: Scored 19 goals and distributed 7 assists for a 12-13-1 Trojans squad that only won four times the previous season. All-sectional.
Alex Ginder, Glenbard West, junior, forward: Led the Hilltoppers to their fifth straight Glenbard Cup. An absolute nuisance for opponents whether scoring (17 goals) or helping (20 assists) set up his teammates to find the back of the net.
Andrew Guzy, Lemont, junior, forward: This all-state selection scored 19 goals for a 16-win squad. Also had 7 assists.
Wes Hueber, Timothy Christian, senior, defender: Received all-sectional accolades for a team that posted 8 shutouts and won 16 games. Scored twice and assisted a couple of goals for a team that outscored opponents, 91-34.
Adrian Lisowski, Lemont, senior, goalkeeper: Lemont only allowed 22 goals this season thanks to the leadership and stellar play from this all-state goalkeeper who posted 15 shutouts and had a 0.92 goal against average.
Diego Navarro-Saavedra, Glenbard West, senior, defender: This all-state selection was super dependable on ‘D’ as he appeared in all 27 games and helped the Hilltoppers win 19 of them, yielding just 21 goals overall and shutting out 11 teams.
Sergio Polanco, Benet, senior, midfielder: This all-sectional selection scored 13 goals and had 5 assists for the Redwings who had 13 different scorers this fall.
Semin Razman, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, forward: The second All-American in 56 years at the school scored 20 goals and had 5 assists in his swan song.. The All-Stater was the Golden Boot winner in the DuKane with 8 goals.
Nate Sabatino, Fenwick, senior, forward: Scored 15 goals and also had 3 assists for the Friars, earning all-sectional for a 14-win squad whose season ended in the super sectionals against De La Salle, the Class 2A state champs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Antonio Azzo, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder; Dominik Ballarin, Fenwick, senior, goalkeeper; Brendan Boyd, Nazareth, senior, defender; Charlie Cooper, Glenbard East, senior, defender; Junior Diaz, St. Francis, senior, midfielder; Brayden Dotson, Willowbrook, junior, forward; Adam Dubiel, Westmont, sophomore, defender/forward; Brennan Free, Downers Grove South, junior, midfielder; Dylan Jaczak, Lemont, senior, defender; Rocco Johnson, Wheaton North, junior, midfielder; P.J. Lehr, Glenbard South, senior, midfielder; Jake Lu, Hinsdale South, senior, forward; Ty Peboontom, Downers Grove North, junior, forward: Joe Ratcliffe, Lyons, senior, goalkeeper; Nick Reilly, Lyons, senior, forward; Alan Salgado, IC Prep, junior, forward; Ben Schroeder, Timothy, senior, midfielder; Quinn Stratton, York, senior, forward; Eros Valadez, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, goalkeeper; Nicolas Zaragoza, Morton, senior, defender.
-30-