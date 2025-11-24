Suburban Life 2025-2026 boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

Glenbard East's Michael Nee drives toward the basket during a Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional semifinal against Glenbard West in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The 2025-2026 boys basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Glenbard West's Josh Abushanab makes a strong move to the basket between Evanston's George Richardson, left, and Jayden Rodriguez during the Class 4A boys supersectional at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Josh Abushanab, Glenbard West, senior, guard: Strong, athletic 6-foot-5 wing averaged 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season for sectional champion Hilltoppers. With T.J. Williams’ transfer to Bolingbrook, Abushanab is clearly the lead man for a Glenbard West team with talent but new pieces to fit in and could be poised for a breakout season.

Riverside-Brookfield Shootout Glenbard East's Michael Nee (4) shoots a jumper in their Riverside-Brookfield Shootout basketball game. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Michael Nee, Glenbard East, senior, guard: One of the state’s best shooters and last year’s Upstate Eight Conference Player of the Year averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as a junior and shot 47% from the 3-point line. With just about everybody back from a 22-win conference and regional champion, led by Nee, the Rams are eyeing a run at state.

Wheaton Academy’s Hayden Schroeder gets his second dunk of the first quarter during a boys basketball game against St. Francis, which was played at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Hayden Schroeder, Wheaton Academy, junior, guard/forward: The 6-foot-8 junior has been rated one of the top five players in Illinois’ junior class with offers from Toledo and Western Michigan. Schroeder is one of two starters back from last year’s 21-win Chicagoland Christian Conference champion and regional finalist.

When Sides Collide Shootout. Rich Township at Benet Academy Benet's Colin Stack (42) shoots a jumper during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball tournament matchup between Rich Township at Benet Academy. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Colin Stack, Benet, senior, center: The North Dakota State recruit gives the Redwings what very few high school teams have – a legit 7-footer with skill. Stack is a force defensively as a shot blocker with good touch around the basket.

Benet’s Jayden Wright (3) shoots a three pointer during the Class 4A Benet Sectional championship game against Downers Grove North at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Jayden Wright, Benet, senior, guard: Confident and a big-time shooter with deep range, Wright is with Stack a third-year varsity player that will lead the defending Class 4A champions who are a chief contender once again. The Eastern Illinois recruit will likely take on increased playmaking responsibilities with Blake Fagbemi graduated.