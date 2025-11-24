Suburban Life 2025-2026 boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

The 2025-2026 boys basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Josh Abushanab, Glenbard West, senior, guard: Strong, athletic 6-foot-5 wing averaged 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season for sectional champion Hilltoppers. With T.J. Williams’ transfer to Bolingbrook, Abushanab is clearly the lead man for a Glenbard West team with talent but new pieces to fit in and could be poised for a breakout season.
Michael Nee, Glenbard East, senior, guard: One of the state’s best shooters and last year’s Upstate Eight Conference Player of the Year averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as a junior and shot 47% from the 3-point line. With just about everybody back from a 22-win conference and regional champion, led by Nee, the Rams are eyeing a run at state.
Hayden Schroeder, Wheaton Academy, junior, guard/forward: The 6-foot-8 junior has been rated one of the top five players in Illinois’ junior class with offers from Toledo and Western Michigan. Schroeder is one of two starters back from last year’s 21-win Chicagoland Christian Conference champion and regional finalist.
Colin Stack, Benet, senior, center: The North Dakota State recruit gives the Redwings what very few high school teams have – a legit 7-footer with skill. Stack is a force defensively as a shot blocker with good touch around the basket.
Jayden Wright, Benet, senior, guard: Confident and a big-time shooter with deep range, Wright is with Stack a third-year varsity player that will lead the defending Class 4A champions who are a chief contender once again. The Eastern Illinois recruit will likely take on increased playmaking responsibilities with Blake Fagbemi graduated.