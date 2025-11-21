Friends, family support daughters of woman killed in accident near Downers Grove

A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $14,000 for the daughters of Marquisa Morris (right), who was killed in a Nov. 7 accident while crossing the intersection of Belmont Road and Maple Avenue. (Photo courtesy GoFundMe)

Shortly after Marquisa Morris died as a result of a fatal traffic accident near Downers Grove, one of her relatives set up a GoFundMe to support her two daughters, Unique, 25, and Jessica, 19.

“We are all trying to get through it together, especially for Marquisa’s two daughters,” said Marquez Brown, Marquisa’s cousin, who created the GoFundMe.

On the night of Nov. 7, Marquisa Morris and Jermaine Morris, high school sweethearts, were struck and killed while crossing Belmont Road, just west of the intersection at Maple Avenue in unincorporated DuPage County.

Most of the intersection is in Downers Grove, but the spot where the crash happened is in unincorporated DuPage County.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. No charges have been filed, according to the DuPage County Sheriff.

Brown said he decided to create the GoFundMe because he couldn’t imagine losing his own mom at such a young age.

“It makes me realize how much folks rely on their parents,” Brown said.

After the accident, several people reached out asking how they could help.

“Instead of asking what they can do, if they see this (GoFundMe), they can do what they can,” Brown said.

The GoFundMe has raised about $13,500 in three weeks with donations from 179 individuals.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response in such a short amount of time,” Brown said.

Brown said his family will miss the support Morris offered during tough times.

When the family lost their grandmother about a month ago, it was “Marquisa and her two daughters who were helping my mom through the process,” Brown said.

“This is a double hit in our family,” he added. “Marquisa was always the one trying to make sure everyone was okay.”

Not one to call during the workday, Brown said, following his grandmother’s death Morris touched base with him often because, “she wanted to check on me and hear my voice.”

“And that is who she was,” he said.

The two cousins were extremely close—even sharing similar first names.

“My mom and her mom are sisters, and my mom always wanted a daughter. It never happened, but she did get to name Marquisa,” he said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support her daughters’ living expenses as well as her younger daughter’s college tuition.

Now the tight-knit family is delving into the logistics of items such as making sure living arrangements and Jessica’s college tuition is paid.

None of the money raised will go toward funeral costs, Brown said.

In addition, Brown said, his family still wants to know “what happened.”

“Our family, her daughters, deserve to know,” he said.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at God’s Heritage Full Gospel Ministries, 1200 S. 5th Ave., Maywood.