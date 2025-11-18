Chicago man accused of stealing fragrances from multiple DuPage County Ulta stores: prosecutors

A Chicago man currently on pre-trial release for a felony retail theft in Lombard has been charged with stealing merchandise from three DuPage County businesses over the past few weeks, prosecutors said.

Felix Pitre Romero, 31, of the 4400 block of West Iowa Street, appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of retail theft and one count of misdemeanor retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At First Appearance Court, pursuant to the Safe-T-Act, the court did not detain Pitre Romero pre-trial. Following the hearing, the state filed a motion to revoke Pitre Romero’s pre-trial release on his pending case that alleges he stole approximately $433 worth of clothing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods, 801 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, on Feb. 1, 2024.

The motion was granted by Judge Brian Telander.

About 11:27 a.m. Nov. 17, Oak Brook police responded to a retail theft at Ulta, 2155 W. 22nd St.

Pitre Romero allegedly entered the store, selected about $1,118 worth of fragrances and left without paying for the merchandise, authorities said.

The previous day, at about 5:45 p.m. Nov. 16, Pitre Romero allegedly entered the same Ulta store, selected about $690 worth of fragrances, concealed the items in a bag he brought with him and left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

About 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 9, Pitre Romero allegedly entered Ulta, 112 Danada Square West, Wheaton, selected about $874 worth of fragrances and left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

Two hours later, at about 2:14 p.m., Pitre Romero allegedly selected about $819 worth of fragrances from Nordstrom Rack, 71 Danada Square East, Wheaton, and left the store without paying for the merchandise, authorities said.

A few days earlier, on Nov. 6, Pitre Romero allegedly selected more than $300 dollars worth of fragrances from Ulta in Oak Brook and fled the store without paying for the merchandise.

On Oct. 29, Pitre Romero allegedly entered Ulta, 800 Plainfield Way, Willowbrook, selected more than $300 worth of fragrances and left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

Oak Brook police ultimately located Pitre Romero at an the Ulta store in Tinley Park where they allegedly saw him taking fragrances. He was arrested at this time.

“It is alleged that while on pre-trial release for a previous felony retail theft, Mr. Pitre Romero repeatedly thumbed his nose at the criminal justice system committing crime after crime,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County we have zero tolerance for the type of behavior alleged in this case.”

Pitre Romero’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.