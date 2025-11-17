A man who shot a pregnant woman in 2022 in Willowbrook has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Lawrence Grant, 42, of Chicago, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

He was sentenced Friday by DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin.

Grant was convicted in May of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At around 7 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022, Willowbrook police were called to a crash on Route 83. They discovered the woman, who was eight months pregnant, had been shot in the back, authorities said.

The baby was delivered while the woman underwent surgery to repair her wound. Both recovered.

Police learned Grant, the woman and her boyfriend were involved in a dispute that turned physical after the woman refused Grant’s advances at a Whole Foods at 63rd Street and Route 83.

After they left the store, the woman drove south on Route 83. Grant followed her and shot at her car, authorities said.

Grant was found later at the University of Chicago Hospital, where he sought treatment for an unrelated matter. His vehicle was found, burned, about a block away from the hospital.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251114/crime/man-gets-48-years-for-shooting-pregnant-woman/