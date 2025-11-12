Downers Grove South senior Miah Wanserski is the Suburban Girls Golfer of the Year

Miah Wanserski was a late starter to golf, not committing to it full-time until after her freshman year.

It’s safe to say she made the right choice.

The Downers Grove South senior, who used to play golf on the side while softball was her main sport, decided after freshman year that golf was her passion that she wanted to pursue at the next level. She started playing full-time competitive golf two years ago.

She committed to play golf collegiately at Texas-San Antonio in September, part of a memorable fall. Wanserski shot a 69 at the West Suburban Conference meet to become Downers Grove South’s first conference champion.

Wanserski followed that up by winning the regional meet and taking fourth at sectionals. And then she capped it off by shooting 3-under par over two days at the Class 2A state meet to tie for second place.

For her efforts, Miah Wanserski is the Suburban Life Girls Golfer of the Year.

Read more about her in this Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You finished as state runner-up. What did that mean to you?

Wanserski: It meant so much to me. It proved that all of this hard work I’ve put into this sport has really shown through. Finishing this strong in my last high school tournament makes me so proud.

Besides the finish what are the best memories you’ll take from state?

Wanserski: My favorite part was definitely going 4-under par in my first eight holes of the tournament. Even though I didn’t finish as strong as I’d hoped that day, it shows that I can compete with the best of the best even though I haven’t played as long as them.

Your decision to go full-time into golf. Can you reiterate how you came to that decision?

Wanserski: I decided to go full-time golf because I could really see the potential I had. I knew that if I worked harder and more than anyone else, I could catch up and even pass them up. It was such a waiting game for me and I’m so grateful that my efforts shown through to finish my high school career.

What made you decide to commit to Texas-San Antonio? Do you know what you want to study?

Wanserski: I decided to commit to UTSA because of the coaches, team, location and overall environment. Their home course is TPC San Antonio which is unbelievable. Their team atmosphere felt amazing on my visit and we all got along so well. The coaches really stood out to me, though. Their coaching styles are opposite but they work together so well. I really loved my visit there and I hope the next four years are even better.

Do you watch golf and if so is there a golfer you like watching?

Wanserski: Sometimes I watch golf on the weekends with my family. I definitely watch the big tournaments, though, like the Masters, the Ryder Cup, and the U.S. Open. My favorite golfer is definitely Bryson DeChambeau. His story is so unique and his power reminds me of my game.

So outside of golf…is there a TV show you can watch over and over?

Wanserski: My favorite show is “Outer Banks” and I can’t wait for the next season to come out.

Do you have a favorite class? What’s the last book you read?

Wanserski: My favorite class is PE because I’m a PE Leader. I love playing any sport and helping out the classes I lead. I really like getting to know people I wouldn’t have normally met outside of class and being a good role model for them. It’s also cool that I’m leading my golf coach’s class right now.