West Suburban Community Pantry faces new challenges as demand rises

Keeping the shelves stocked at the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge has become a greater challenge as a rising number of people need food (Jeffrey Ross)

As anticipated, the West Suburban Community Pantry saw an increase in people visiting the pantry during the first week of November.

The Woodridge-based pantry served 900 more people than in the same week last month, a 33% increase, according to a news release.

On top of the record numbers of people already bring serving, the pantry provided food to 660 first-time clients since Oct. 28. That is more new clients than the pantry typically sees in an entire month, according to the release.

In-person appointments to get food are booking up well in advance of distribution dates. Phone calls for information and help have increased substantially as well.

About 25 people are dropping off food donations every day, a typical day would see two or three drop offs.

The pantry has added volunteer shifts to handle the additional demand in many areas most notably online fulfillment and distribution, lobby and donation sorting. The pantry has increased volunteer orientation sessions to accommodate more new volunteers.

The pantry is utilizing its online pantry and DoorDash’s Project Dash service to deliver food orders to residents who cannot get to the pantry.

More than 180 food deliveries were handled via DoorDash last week. DoorDash is waiving their usual delivery fees for November.

The pantry has nearly doubled its regular food purchase from the Northern Illinois Food Bank. This is not a long-term solution.

Ways to help

Monetary donations are still most helpful. The pantry is incurring additional costs as it utilizes more temporary staff hours and requires more supplies.

The pantry asks groups and organizations conducting a food drive to focus on one item to reduce sorting.

Volunteer are needed to fill all the new shifts that have been added.

The pantry accepts donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 6809 Hobson Valley Dr., Suite 118, Woodridge.

For online donations and additional information, visit wscpantry.org