Glen Ellyn Park District to offer Thanksgiving fitness programs

Join the Glen Ellyn Park District for a Thanksgiving morning of fitness, fun and giving back on Nov. 27.

Participate in the annual Turkey Trot 4-mile run or the Turkey Burn group fitness classes, both benefiting the Glen House Food Pantry.

Turkey Trot 4-Mile Run

The Turkey Trot, a family-friendly 4-mile prediction run, will kick off at 8 am at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Participants will predict their finish time, with the closest predictions winning Thanksgiving treats. There will also be a prize for the best costume. No registration is required, and timing devices are not allowed to keep the event fun and fair. Participants can make their time predictions and complete waivers inside the Lake Ellyn Boathouse on race morning.

Please note that in the event of inclement weather, the Turkey Trot may be canceled. Due to the holiday, updates will be posted exclusively on the park district’s hotline at gepark.org/hotline.

Turkey Burn Fitness Classes

At Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center,800 St. Charles Road, the Turkey Burn will offer a variety of group fitness classes for individuals ages 16 and older. Participants can choose from high-energy options like Cycle, BODYPUMP and Tabata. To participate, simply bring a non-perishable food or toiletry item to donate to the Glen House Food Pantry.

Class Schedule (Subject to Change)

7 a.m.: Cycle and active older adults

8 a.m.: BODYPUMP and Barre

9 a.m.: Tabata and yoga

By taking part in these events, community members can enjoy a healthy start to their Thanksgiving Day while supporting a worthy cause.

For more information, visit the Glen Ellyn Park District website at gepark.org.