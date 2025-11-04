Combatting poverty in DuPage the subject of League of Women Voters forum in Glen Ellyn

Items such as fresh produce at the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge are relied upon by a rising number of DuPage County residents who look to pantries to help feed their families (photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn will host a community panel, “Combatting Poverty fom 7 to 8:15 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Glen Ellyn Police Station Community Room, 535 Duane St.

This free public meeting will bring together three local nonprofit leaders who work on the front lines of food insecurity, healthcare access and housing stability:

Laura Glaza, executive director, Glen House Food Pantry

Kara Murphy, president, DuPage Health Coalition

Amy Van Polen, CEO, Bridge Communities

The panel will explore the current need in DuPage County, root causes of poverty in suburban communities and how coordinated community action, from volunteers to policymakers, can prevent and reduce hardship.

Panelists will offer practical suggestions for residents who want to help and answer questions during a moderated Q&A session.

“We know that equity of opportunity—ensuring families can meet basic human needs such as food, housing and healthcare—is central to a healthy community,” said Heather Fleming, co-president, League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn. “During this time of year when we are counting our blessings, let’s also take some time to learn about and act on this important issue in our community.”

Event attendees are invited to contribute directly to the participating organizations. Donations most needed at this time include:

Grocery and pharmacy gift cards

Non-perishable food items

New or gently used winter coats

Women’s hygiene products

A list of each organization’s current needs is available at lwvge.org.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend.