DuPage County Board criticizes ICE, but won’t ban agents from county property

DuPage County Board members Tuesday backed a resolution decrying recent immigration enforcement activities in their communities, but stopped short of prohibiting federal agents from county property.

The resolution, which passed in a vote largely along party lines, objects to the “incursions into local communities and neighborhoods disrupting the lives of law-abiding residents and the instances in our region where enforcement has led to injury and bloodshed.”

It also calls for a “bipartisan effort in Congress to create immigration reform” and provide a clear path for citizenship.

And while the resolution does not create “ICE-free zones” or prohibit federal agents from using public spaces on the county’s Wheaton campus, it does recognize the county’s ability to prohibit access to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the general public.

Cook, Lake and Will counties have passed measures this month banning federal immigration agents from using county sites to stage civil enforcement operations.

DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy indicated there could be additional action in the future.

“We need to do what we can actually do to support our residents,” Conroy said.

Republicans board members said they support due process or fair treatment, but described the resolution as “political theater,” noting that the county has no jurisdiction over immigration.

“It’s sad that we have to waste our time today on this resolution that has no bearing to change anything or make any difference in the everyday lives of our residents,” said board member Jim Zay, a Republican from Carol Stream.

Zay left Tuesday’s board meeting with fellow Republicans Cindy Cronin Cahill and Kari Galassi, just as a vote was being called on the resolution. Board member Brian Krajewski, also a Republican, left the meeting shortly after commenting on the resolution, saying he had an appointment to get to.

The measure ultimately passed 12-1, with Republican Sam Tornatore joining Democrats in supporting the resolution. Grant Eckhoff, a Wheaton Republican, cast the only dissenting vote.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Eckhoff had suggested changes to the resolution to include statements related to crime and undocumented immigrants, noting that entering the country without permission is illegal and suggesting that if people do not like immigration laws that they work to change them.

Eckhoff, who did not present his proposed suggestions at Tuesday’s meeting, said adopting the resolution steps into federal issues that are out of the county’s authority.

Melissa Martinez, a West Chicago Democrat, pushed back on the notion that the resolution is merely theater.

“Let me just say how hard this is,” Martinez said in an emotional statement to her colleagues. “I’m the only Hispanic on this board and I feel the weight so heavily … I live in a city that has been heavily targeted by ICE.”

She and others noted that enforcement activities have impacted businesses and families alike.

“I applaud you because it takes a lot to take a stand,” she said. “It does mean a lot to the community and we need to keep moving forward.”

Several community members spoke in favor of the resolution. Some, however, urged the board to take more action, such as training for county staff or signage indicating county properties that are off limits to federal agents.

