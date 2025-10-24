West Suburban Food Panty to hold Harvest Week collection Nov. 2-9

West Suburban Community Food Pantry is partnering with local organizations to collect non-perishable food donations during Harvest Week, Nov. 2-9. (photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

As groceries continue to cost more and food insecurity is on the rise in DuPage and Will counties, West Suburban Community Food Pantry is partnering with local organizations to collect non-perishable food donations during Harvest Week, Nov. 2-9.

Several drop-off locations in Woodridge, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove and Naperville are available to collect donations of items including canned meats, peanut butter, cereal, rice, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables which will help keep pantry shelves stocked and provide nutritious food for families, children and seniors in need.

The pantry is currently serving 1,000 households each week and saw a 15% increase in visits last year.

“Every can, box and bag you donate helps fill a plate and brings comfort to a neighbor facing food insecurity,” Linda Crouchelli, director of development and marketing, said in a news release. “As we enter the season of giving, this is a simple but powerful way to make a real impact. Whether you’re donating a few extra groceries from your pantry or organizing a collection with coworkers or friends, every contribution counts.”

Items can be dropped off during open hours at:

Fountaindale Public Library 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Park District Recreation and Aquatic Complex, 200 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Park District Annerino Community Center, 201 Recreation Dr., Bolingbrook

ARC Woodridge, 8201 Janes Ave., Woodridge

Downers Grove Park District Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove

Downers Grove Park District Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 25 E. Benton Ave., Naperville - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 9

Naperville Sunrise Rotary,Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Ave., Naperville - 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 14

The pantry accepts non-perishable food donations year round. Donations can be dropped off at the pantry, 6809 Hobson Valley Road, Suite 118, Woodridge, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.