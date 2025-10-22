Several Lombard churches to participate in Christmas Mart

The Lombard Historical Society will host its 15th annual Lombard Christmas Mart Nov. 1.

Shop, eat and enjoy the holiday decorations at the annual event on Maple Street. Admission and parking is free for all Christmas Mart locations.

For more information about these events, visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or call 630-629-1885.

The Christmas Mart will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features unique gifts from over 100 artists, crafters and vendors ready to sell their one-of-a-kind creations in the churches on Maple Street as well as at the Lombard Historical Society.

Unique Lombard branded items are the specialty of the Lombard Historical Society Lilac Emporium Gift Shop. Find lilac scented bath bombs, luxury soaps, aromatic candles, fashion scarves and jewelry, sweatshirts, tee shirts, baby items and more.

The churches participating in the Christmas Mart on Maple Street include St. John’s Lutheran Church, The First Church of Lombard, the Lombard Bible Church and the First United Methodist Church.

Churches offering hot lunches include the First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St. They will have over 30 crafters and vendors as well as sloppy joes and homemade pies. Park in the First Church lot off of Ash Street behind the church.

In addition to great food and vendors, there will also be tours of the historic Maple Street Chapel.

St. John’s Lutheran Church craft show takes place in the school gym, 220 S. Lincoln St. The show features over 30 crafters and vendors as well as a bake sale and lunch. Shoppers can enter via door No. 1, which is just off the brick patio on Lincoln Street. Parking is located along Lincoln Street as well as the large parking lot on the northeast corner of Lincoln and Ash streets.

The First United Methodist Church, 155 S. Main St., will have 36 crafters and a fresh bakery room with additional crafters. A hot lunch will be available for purchase. Park in the lot off Maple Street and enter through the Carriage House door. Walkers can enter off Main Street in the front of the church.

Lombard Bible Church, at 111 S. Park Ave., will have both vendors and crafters. Enter in door No. 2 and park in the lot shared with the medical center.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 105 W. Maple St., also will have both vendors and crafters.