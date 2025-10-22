Lyons Township thespians to present ‘The Outsiders’

Lyons Township Theatre presents the play, “The Outsiders” at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 and 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at in the North Campus Reber Center.

Tickets are $10, $5 for seniors and students, and free with LTHS ID.

The cast and crew of this production have been working for several weeks, including learning stage combat for the fight scenes.

“The Outsiders” is based on the classic novel by S.E. Hinton, which was later turned into a movie and most recently a Broadway musical.

The story is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1965 amid the rising tensions between two rival student groups: the ‘socs,’ the rich and privileged kids, and the “greasers,’ who are the kids from the wrong side of the tracks.

In the play, a young greaser named Ponyboy Curtis tries to navigate this rigid social structure while staying out of trouble. He is surrounded by his brothers and the other greasers. On the other side, the socs attack the greasers any chance they get, except for Cherry, the popular girl caught in the middle. Then, one fateful night everything goes too far.