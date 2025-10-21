New member appointed to Lemont High School board

Lifelong Lemont resident Sarah Pocic has been appointed by the Lemont High School District 210 board to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former board member Renée Koehler.

Pocic was sworn in as a member of the board at the start of its Oct. 20 meeting.

Pocic was a multi-sport athlete and National Honor Society student prior to graduating from Lemont High School in 2007. She will become the second member of her family to graduate from Lemont and eventually serve on the District 210 board. Her grandfather, the late Joe Forzley ‘45, served on the school board from 1969-80, and served as board president from 1977-80.

Pocic is the owner and managing attorney of the Lemont-based Sarah Forzley Pocic LLC, and brings more than a decade of legal experience to her practice. She and her husband, fellow Lemont alum Graham Pocic ‘08, have four children.

Pocic earned a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2011, and a juris doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Illinois College of Law in 2013.

A 10-year member of the District 210 board, Koehler was first elected in 2015 and won her third four-year term in 2023.