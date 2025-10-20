Three DuPage County men accused of impersonating police at No Kings protests: prosecutors

Three DuPage County men have been charged with conspiring to impersonate a peace officer while traveling to numerous No Kings protests on Saturday, prosecutors said.

Jonathan Capp, 22, of the 200 block of West Harrison Avenue, Wheaton; Andrew Knight, 24, of the 7300 block of Bayberry Lane, Darien; and Cole Sarros, 26, of the 8800 block of Dryden Street, Woodridge, appeared in First Appearance court Monday each charged with conspiracy to commit false personation of a peace officer and misdemeanor unlawful possession of ammunition—no FOID, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The men were released pre-trial as the charges they face are non-detainable offenses.

About 3:20 p.m. Oct. 18, Capp, Knight and Sarros allegedly conspired to “dress like peace officers” and wear tactical/ballistic vests “with the intent to appear to be a peace officer… while traveling to numerous political protests” and the men each “knowingly possessed firearm ammunition, being 9mm and .223 caliber ammunition without having in his possession a Firearm Owners Identification Card,” according to the complaints filed against the men.

Additionally, according to the complaint against Capp, he wore a “camo face mask while in possession of an Airsoft rifle and handgun without an orange tip that appeared to be legitimate firearms.”

Authorities also found fake flash bangs and lighter fluid in their vehicle.

“Impersonating a peace officer is a serious crime that not only erodes public trust, but also has the potential to put legitimate officers at risk, particularly at a political protest,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations that these three defendants attempted to pass themselves off as peace officers while traveling to multiple political protests this past weekend are very serious and will be fully prosecuted.”

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious offense that compromises public safety and damages trust in the many men and women who serve their communities with honor and integrity,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release.

The next court appearance for each defendant is scheduled for Nov. 17.

As a condition of their release, each defendant is required to surrender all firearms, ammunition or other dangerous weapons to the Elmhurst Police Department, authorities said.