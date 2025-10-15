La Grange Community Resource Fair connects residents with programs, services

Looking for ways to connect with local programs, services or organizations that make a difference?

Join us for the La Grange Community Resource Fair, presented by the La Grange Public Library in partnership with the La Grange Business Association.

The event takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16, at the La Grange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave.

This free event brings together a wide range of community partners offering information and assistance for residents of all ages—from health and wellness programs to family services, senior support, education and volunteer opportunities.

Meet representatives from local nonprofits, schools and public agencies who are here to share how they can help you or someone you know.

Stop by, explore resources, ask questions and discover just how much support and connection is available in La Grange.