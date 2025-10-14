Lyons Township High School receives state’s inaugural Blue Ribbon award

Lyons Township High School has been selected as one of the 28 schools across the state to receive the inaugural Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Award for exemplary academic performance.

This recognition was launched by Gov. JB Pritzker to celebrate outstanding schools in Illinois following the discontinuation of the national program.

Lyons Township was honored when Superintendent Brian Waterman was invited by the governor’s office to speak at the inaugural award ceremony held on Oct. 10 at Glen Oaks Elementary School in North Palos District 117.

The event brought together school leaders, teachers, students and members of the Illinois State Board of Education to celebrate the first cohort of awardees.

“This honor affirms the dedication of our teachers and staff, the partnership of our families and the community, and most importantly, the excellence and character of our students,” Waterman said in a news release. “We are deeply honored to represent Lyons Township High School and celebrate this achievement alongside so many outstanding schools from across Illinois.”

In addition to the award, both Waterman and Principal Jennifer Tyrrell have been invited to attend a special celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield later this year, recognizing their leadership and the school’s sustained academic excellence.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Award was created by Pritzker and will be managed by the Illinois State Board of Education to ensure the continued celebration of high-performing schools in Illinois. It recognizes both public and private schools that demonstrate exemplary academic achievement and school improvement.