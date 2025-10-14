DuPage sheriff warns of increase in phone scams

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a recent increase in phone scams involving individuals impersonating law enforcement officers.

These scammers are using the real names and titles of DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies to make their calls seem legitimate.

Victims are being falsely told they are under investigation or have an outstanding warrant and are threatened with arrest unless they pay a fine immediately.

Scammers often demand payment through gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency—methods that are untraceable and difficult to recover.

To make their calls appear credible, scammers may use:

Fake caller ID information showing official numbers

Fraudulent documents that look like arrest warrants

· The names and badge numbers of real deputies

Important Tips to Protect Yourself: