GPS Parent Series in Spanish to explore college admission process

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and the GPS Parent Series in Spanish will present “Preparing the Path for High School and College Success: The College Application Process” at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 via Zoom.

This program will be presented in Spanish only. For further information, contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

High school and college completion can be an important determinant in a person’s future. While enrollment rates are on the rise, students of color still often face hurdles in reaching graduation. Parents can play a key role in their child’s future by recognizing the necessary steps for college readiness.

To help students through this potentially stressful process on the road to college and career dreams, GPS will welcome Glenbard West High School counselor Lissete Ochoa, Glenbard East High School counselor Lizette Ramirez and several Illinois Student Assistance representatives.

Students and their families will learn about college admission from start to finish, the importance of the high school transcript, the role of testing, financial aid, scholarships and more.

This workshop will offer an easy-to-understand guide for students and their caregivers, noting the important deadlines and the benchmarks prospective students will encounter as they prepare for future success.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.