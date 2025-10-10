Downers Grove library foundation fundraiser generates $10,000

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation raised more than $10,000 at its “Art After Dark” fundraiser on Oct. 4.

The event was attended by more than 100 people and featured a tour of highlighted works in the library’s permanent art collection as told by volunteers from the local art community and in some cases the artists themselves, including Amy Balicki, Melissa Leandro, John McDavitt, and Carrie Ann Schumacher.

The foundation also presented a new work of art to the library created by local artist Lauren Klein.

“The foundation was thrilled to engage the community with artworks that patrons pass by all the time without necessarily knowing the significance behind them,” said foundation President Amanda ReCupido. “We heard from several attendees that they have a newfound appreciation for the library, and we hope to spotlight the library’s art collection for years to come.”

The library is the only free public art gallery in Downers Grove. The foundation plans to complete a self-guided audio tour of the library’s art collection in 2026.