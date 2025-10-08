Ogden Avenue School in La Grange earns recognition

Ogden Avenue School in La Grange School District 102 has been ranked No. 36 on “Chicago Magazine’s” list of the Top 100 Elementary and Junior High Schools in Cook County.

The rankings are based on a variety of academic and school quality measures, including testing scores, IAR growth and the 5Essentials survey. All data was provided by the Illinois State Board of Education.

This recognition underscores the district’s commitment to providing exceptional learning experiences and student growth. District 102 schools are receiving increasing recognition for their impact, according to a news release.

In September, the superintendent of the Illinois State Board of Education visited District 102 to tour schools and see firsthand the district’s innovative programs, engaging classrooms and the daily dedication of its educators and students, according to the release.

This visit followed another notable achievement: Park Junior High School was recently named one of Illinois’s Top 20 Middle Schools by “U.S. News & World Report.”

These milestones are guided by the District 102 Strategic Plan, Vision 2030, a framework crafted with input from more than 100 community members and approved by the board of education in May 2024. Since its adoption, the district has worked to advance its goals across all six areas of the plan.

For a full look at the strategies, desired outcomes and progress, community members can visit the VISION 2030 page on the District 102 website and review the 2025 annual report.