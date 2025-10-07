Robert Duncan appointed to fill vacancy on Glen Ellyn Village Board

Robert Duncan was appointed Monday to the Glen Ellyn Board of Trustees at a special meeting.

Duncan fills the vacancy created by the recent death of Trustee Steve Szymanski and will serve the remainder of the term through May 2027. The seat will be up for election in April 2027 for a two-year term.

The village received 11 applications from residents interested in the position. The Village Board reviewed each applicant and interviewed candidates as part of the process before Village President Jim Burket recommended Duncan for appointment.

Duncan, a Glen Ellyn native, has been involved in the community for many years, serving on the Glen Ellyn Civic Betterment Party Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors of the Glen House Food Pantry.

“Bob brings both professional expertise and a lifelong connection to Glen Ellyn,” Burket said in a news release. “His experience and leadership will be an asset to the board and to the entire community.”

Duncan is the founder and principal of Duncan Law Group in Chicago. A trial attorney, he has been recognized numerous times by Illinois legal publications and has held leadership roles in state and national legal organizations.

Duncan also serves on the University of Illinois College of Law Dean’s Advisory Board, where he is currently president.

“I am honored by this opportunity to serve the community I’ve called home nearly my entire life,” Duncan said in the release. “Glen Ellyn is a special place to raise a family, and I look forward to working with Village President Burket and my fellow trustees to ensure its continued success.”