Lemont High School’s thespians to present “Little Women”

Lemont High School soon will spotlight an American classic on the Performing Arts Center stage.

The school’s drama club will feature “Little Women” for nightly shows from Oct. 16 to 18.

In conjunction with the play, Lemont High School’s art department will host an exhibition in Gallery 306.

The production of “Little Women” is set to run in the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online at Lemont High School’s website and will be available at Will Call the night of the performance with an email confirmation. Tickets purchased online may be used for any performance. Tickets also may be purchased at the door.

“Little Women” will be performed under the direction of Paula Troesch. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic, “Little Women” follows the four March sisters and their lives during the Civil War. The story centers on the hardships and triumphs of Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy as they find their places in the world. With the production exploring the themes of family, love, self-discovery and resilience,

The fall art exhibition in Gallery 306 will feature student art and will be open from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. nightly before the play.

Those planning to attend any performance of “Little Women” may park in the school’s parking garage or in the lot outside the Performing Arts Center. Both are accessible off of Julia Street.

Lemont High School is located at 800 Porter St. in Lemont.